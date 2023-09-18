There's a yawning gap between America's economy on paper and the actual economy for millions of struggling Americans. Wall Street is doing nicely, but over on Main Street a majority of Americans would be unable to cover an emergency $1,000 expense, a report released earlier this year revealed. Remember that next time you hear the words "stocks closed up again today."
