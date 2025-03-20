Mike Terwilliger resigned from coaching the Eden Prairie boys hockey team last Friday, the school confirmed.
The Eagles finished 17-7-3 this past season and lost to Holy Family in the Class 2A, Section 2 semifinals. Eden Prairie last reached the state tournament in 2021 when it won the 2A state championship.
Terwilliger became Eden Prairie’s boys hockey coach in 2022. He replaced Lee Smith, a fixture behind the Eagles’ bench for 29 seasons.
“I sincerely thank coach Terwilliger for his dedication, time, and effort in leading EP boys hockey for the past three years as our head coach and am grateful for all he’s brought to this program,” Joe Perkl, Eden Prairie’s director of student activities, said.
Prior to Eden Prairie, Terwilliger coached four seasons at Bloomington Jefferson, where the Jaguars went a combined 40-54-2. He also coached under Smith in the mid-2000s at Eden Prairie, directing the junior varsity team.