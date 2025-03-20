High Schools

Mike Terwilliger resigns as boys hockey coach at Eden Prairie

Terwilliger was hired to coach the Eden Prairie boys hockey program in 2022.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 20, 2025 at 6:00PM
Eden Prairie is searching for a new head boys hockey coach after Mike Terwilliger resigned on Friday. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Mike Terwilliger resigned from coaching the Eden Prairie boys hockey team last Friday, the school confirmed.

The Eagles finished 17-7-3 this past season and lost to Holy Family in the Class 2A, Section 2 semifinals. Eden Prairie last reached the state tournament in 2021 when it won the 2A state championship.

Terwilliger became Eden Prairie’s boys hockey coach in 2022. He replaced Lee Smith, a fixture behind the Eagles’ bench for 29 seasons.

“I sincerely thank coach Terwilliger for his dedication, time, and effort in leading EP boys hockey for the past three years as our head coach and am grateful for all he’s brought to this program,” Joe Perkl, Eden Prairie’s director of student activities, said.

Prior to Eden Prairie, Terwilliger coached four seasons at Bloomington Jefferson, where the Jaguars went a combined 40-54-2. He also coached under Smith in the mid-2000s at Eden Prairie, directing the junior varsity team.

about the writer

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See Moreicon

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

One of Minnesota's best high school basketball players picks next destination

card image

Champlin Park senior guard Tyler Wagner committed to Austin Peay on Wednesday, picking the Governors over five other Division I programs.

High Schools

Boys basketball live blog: Orono vs. Mankato East, 3A semifinals; Henning vs. Nevis, 1A quarterfinals

card image

High Schools

Mike Terwilliger resigns as boys hockey coach at Eden Prairie

card image