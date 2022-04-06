Mike Terwilliger was named Eden Prairie's new boys' hockey coach. He replaces Lee Smith, a fixture behind the Eagles' bench for the past 29 seasons, who resigned for undisclosed reasons.

An Eden Prairie resident and former elementary school teacher in the district, Terwilliger becomes the Eagles varsity head coach after holding the same position the past four seasons at Bloomington Jefferson. His Jaguars went a combined 40-54-2. He also coached under Smith in the mid-2000s at Eden Prairie, directing the junior varsity team.

Smith guided the Eagles to Class 2A titles in 2009, 2011 and 2021.

Terwilliger grew up in Edina, winning state championships in hockey and tennis — he was the Class 2A singles champion in 1989 — for the Hornets.

"Eden Prairie is a very special place to me as an educator, coach, and resident in the community," Terwilliger said in a school news release. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to be the head hockey coach. It's an honor for sure."

Ex-U football player Julian Hook dies at 80

Julian Hook, a member of the only two Gophers football teams to play in the Rose Bowl, died on Monday. Hook, who lived in Wayzata, was 80.

Hook lettered for the Gophers football team from 1960-62 — the Gophers played in the Rose Bowl following the 1960 and 1961 seasons — and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors at linebacker in 1962. Hook, who also wrestled for the Gophers, was a member of the Gophers "M" Club Hall of Fame.

Hook earned a law degree and served in the Minnesota Legislature from 1971 to 1975. He was an attorney in the Twin Cities for more than 45 years.

Hook, who was born in Evanston, Ill., attended old Robbinsdale High School, where he was named to the Minneapolis Tribune's All-State football team and won two individual state wrestling titles.

