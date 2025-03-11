Mike Randolph resigns as coach of Northern Lakes boys hockey program

“When I asked what time the team practiced, they told me 4:45 [p.m.],” Randolph said. “I asked what time the kids get out of school. I was told 2:15. I asked ‘Then why do you practice at 4:45?’ They said because the kids have to travel from all over to get there. Right there, I said ‘I’m in the right place.’ Because I love this game and I’ll be surrounded by guys that love this game and will do anything to play this game.”