With an 11-0 victory against Prairie Centre on Nov. 26 in St. Cloud, first-year Northern Lakes coach Mike Randolph set the record for most career victories as a Minnesota high school boys hockey coach with 708.
Mike Randolph resigns as coach of Northern Lakes boys hockey program
Randolph, who owns the most career victories as a Minnesota high school boys hockey coach with 727, led team to Class 1A state quarterfinals this season.
Fast forward to this season’s end and the longtime coach directed his new team to its second Class 1A state tournament while increasing his career victories count to 727. Randolph’s run with the school, which is a co-op among several school districts including Pequot Lakes, Aitkin, Crosby-Ironton and Pine River-Backus, has ended after one season.
The Lightning, as they are called, went 20-8-1 this season, which ended in the consolation semifinals. They lost to eventual state champion East Grand Forks in the state quarterfinals.
Randolph announced his departure Monday night at the team banquet, assistant coach Tom Klein confirmed.
“He’s done it for 47 years,” Klein said.
Bringing four schools together under one umbrella might have raised red flags for some potential coaches, but Randolph said at the state tournament last week multiple schools is what drew him to the job.
“When I asked what time the team practiced, they told me 4:45 [p.m.],” Randolph said. “I asked what time the kids get out of school. I was told 2:15. I asked ‘Then why do you practice at 4:45?’ They said because the kids have to travel from all over to get there. Right there, I said ‘I’m in the right place.’ Because I love this game and I’ll be surrounded by guys that love this game and will do anything to play this game.”
As one of the most successful coaches in Minnesota history, Randolph understands what’s needed to take a program to the next level. Most of his victories came in 32 years as coach at Duluth East. He led the Greyhounds to the state tournament 18 times and won Class 2A state championships in 1995 and 1998. He resigned his Greyhounds post in June 2021 amid an investigation stemming from complaints.
Randolph spent the next three years coaching at St. Thomas Academy. Randolph, 73, ended the 2023-24 season at St. Thomas Academy tied with Lorne Grosso for the most career boys’ hockey victories in Minnesota history at 707. The Cadets had a chance to get him to 708, but they lost the Class 2A, Section 2 final 3-1 to Cretin-Derham Hall.
Randolph and Klein took over a Lightning team that went 18-10 last season. They were introduced as coaches in May 2024 at an airplane hangar in Pequot Lakes. More than 100 hockey parents and players’ relatives attended.
“The record doesn’t mean anything,” Randolph said later. “I love going to the rink and making it a classroom where I not only teach the game but also teach young men about life.”
After the quarterfinal loss to East Grand Forks, Randolph was asked how many years he intends to continue coaching. His response was immediate. “Fifty,” he joked.
“No, really, for as long as my wife allows me to, and I can bend over and tighten my skates,” he said. “I’m going to do it as long as I can, because I can’t imagine not doing it. I just love being around the kids.”
Staff writer Jim Paulsen contributed to this report.
