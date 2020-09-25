Eden Prairie football coach Mike Grant plans to step down as the school’s activities director on Jan. 1.

Grant, 63, will remain as head football coach. He has served as activities director for 19 years. He took over as football coach in 1992 and has led the program to 11 state championships.

In a statement Thursday, school principal Robb Virgin said, “We are so grateful for Mike’s service to all of our activities programs and school as a whole. He has helped shape a culture in this school where each student can feel like they belong and contribute to their community. I’m grateful for his leadership in this role and look forward to continuing his relationship with EPHS.”

Before Grant took on the activities director role, he taught social studies at Eden Prairie for 10 years. He is the son of former Vikings coach Bud Grant.

The school said it will immediately begin to look to hire a new activities director.