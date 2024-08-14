Mike Cubbage, who played third base for the Twins from 1976-80, died Saturday because of cancer. He was 74.
Twins
Former Twins third baseman Mike Cubbage dies at age 74
Mike Cubbage came to the Twins in a big trade with Texas involving Bert Blyleven in 1976.
Cubbage came to the Twins from the Texas Rangers during the 1976 season along with shortstop Roy Smalley, starter Bill Singer and reliever Jim Gideon in a trade for future Hall of Fame pitcher Bert Blyleven and shortstop Danny Thompson.
He hit .266 with 29 home runs in five seasons in Minnesota, then signed with the Mets as a free agent for the 1981 season.
Cubbage managed in the minor leagues for seven seasons and was a major league coach for the Mets for seven years and the Red Sox for two. He was an interim manager for the Mets for seven games in 1991 when manager Bud Harrelson was fired.
The University of Virginia product was a second-round pick by the Washington Senators in 1971 and broke into the majors in 1974 after the Senators moved to Texas. His first major league hit was a grand slam.
His final baseball job was working as an assistant for the Nationals the season they won the World Series, 2019.
