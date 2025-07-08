Mike Brown is excited about the potential and the pressure of being Knicks coach

GREENBURGH, N.Y. — Mike Brown knows there's going to be pressure that comes with coaching the Knicks. He also knows there's a great roster and great restaurants waiting in New York.
He's excited about all of it.
The new Knicks coach shook off any concerns about taking over a team that fired Tom Thibodeau despite getting two wins from the NBA Finals, pointing to the positives Tuesday that made him want the job.
''Nobody has any bigger expectations, first of all, than I do. I mean, my expectations are high,'' Brown said. ''But this is the Knicks. I talked about Madison Square Garden being iconic. You talk about our fans. I love and embrace the expectations that come along with it, so I'm looking forward to it.''
Brown was hired a little more than a month after the Knicks surprisingly fired Thibodeau despite getting to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 25 years. Brown didn't want to talk too much about that decision, nor the Sacramento Kings' choice to fire him last season.
''First of all, Tom's a tremendous coach and he is a friend of mine, but I don't want to get to the past,'' Brown said. ''I'm just excited about the roster. I'm excited about the things that we're going to put in place here and where we could go with the guys that we have.''
The Knicks went 51-31 last season and have one of the strongest starting fives in the league, headlined by All-NBA selections Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. They would have gone into next season as one of the favorites in the East if they brought back their same team.
Instead, team president Leon Rose and owner James Dolan decided they needed to change coaches as they continue searching for their first championship since 1973.