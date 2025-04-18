Mika Zibanejad scores twice, Igor Shesterkin makes 27 saves and Rangers down Lightning 4-0

NEW YORK — Mika Zibanejad scored twice and Igor Shesterkin made 27 saves as the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-0 on Thursday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Vincent Trocheck and Chris Kreider also scored for the Rangers, who missed the playoffs a year after winning the Presidents' Trophy as the league's best team.
The Lightning host the defending-champion Florida Panthers in the first game of a first-round Stanley Cup playoff series on Tuesday.
Trocheck scored his 26th goal this season — his sixth short-handed — at 1:02 of the middle period. The Rangers lead the NHL with 18 short-handed goals this season.
Kreider scored at 4:02 of the third to make it 2-0 then Zibanejad scored at 12:50 and 16:24.
The shutout was the sixth this season for Shesterkin, who finished with a career-worst 27-29-5 mark.
The playoff-bound Lightning finished with 47 wins and 102 points.
Lightning netminder Jonas Johansson made 19 saves.