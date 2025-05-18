Sports

Mihailovic's goal gives Rapids coach Chris Armas his 50th career win, 1-0 over Real Salt Lake

The Associated Press
May 18, 2025 at 3:55AM

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Djordje Mihailovic scored in the 70th minute and Colorado held on to defeat slumping Real Salt Lake 1-0 on Saturday night for the 50th win in Rapids coach Chris Armas' MLS career.

Mihailovic scored with a right-footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner. Cole Bassett assisted. Mihailovic now has nine goal contributions on the season, including six goals and three assists.

Nico Hansen had two saves for Colorado (5-5-4, 19 points) and Rafael Cabral saved three for RSL.

RSL (4-8-2, 14 points) has two wins in the past nine outings.

Colorado hosts St. Louis on Saturday and Real Salt Lake hosts Vancouver.

