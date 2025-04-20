Miguel Vaughn hits 2-run HR: White Sox beat Red Sox 8-4 to end worst road start in team history

BOSTON — Andrew Vaughn hit a two-run homer, pinch-hitter Edgar Quero added a go-ahead, two-run single and the Chicago White Sox snapped a six-game losing streak with an 8-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox Sunday, ending their worst road start in team history.
Matt Thaiss added two-run shot for Chicago, which lost its first eight road games.
Wilyer Abreu hit a three-run homer for the Red Sox, who had their four-game win streak halted.
After pinch-hitter Brooks Baldwin's run-scoring safety squeeze sliced it to 4-3 in the seventh, Quero delivered his single up the middle.
Coming off the worst start by a Red Sox pitcher in nearly 63 years when he gave up 12 runs in just 2 1/3 innings at Tampa Bay on Monday, Tanner Houck allowed Thaiss' wind-aided two-run homer in the first inning before putting up zero runs over the next five.
Brandon Eisert (1-0) got five outs to earn his first major-league victory.
Red Sox reliever Zack Kelly (1-1) didn't retire a batter and was charged with three runs.
Abreu's shot into Chicago's bullpen off Sean Burke made it 3-2 in the first.