INDIANAPOLIS – Miguel Sano, the Twins first baseman on a rehabilitation assignment, hit a two-run homer and had an RBI single but also made an error as the St. Paul Saints lost to Indianapolis 7-6 on Friday night.

Bligh Madris of Indianapolis reached base with one out in the ninth inning on Sano's error at first, moved to second on a walk and scored the wining run on Mason Martin's RBI single.

Spencer Steer's 12th homer of the season gave the Saints a short-lived 1-0 lead in their first at-bat. Rodolfo Castro and Madris hit two-run homers in the bottom of the first.

Sano hit his two-run blast in the fourth and his run-scoring single in the fifth tied the score at 4. Teammate Curtis Terry hit another two-run homer in the sixth.

The Twins signed free agent righthander Michael Feliz to a minor league contract and assigned him to the Saints. Feliz, 29, began the season in the Boston Red Sox organization. He was 0-1 with a 3.28 ERA in 18 games, including three starts, with Class AAA Worcester. Feliz is 17-9 with a 5.29 ERA in 228 MLB games, mostly with Houston and Pittsburgh between 2016-19.