Migrants deported from US to Salvadoran prison remain under US control, Salvadoran officials tell UN

''In this context, the jurisdiction and legal responsibility for these persons lie exclusively with the competent foreign authorities,'' Salvadoran officials wrote in response to queries from the unit of the U.N. Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights. The U.N. group has been looking into the fate of the men who were sent to El Salvador from the United States in mid-March, even after a U.S. judge had ordered the planes that were carrying them to be turned around.