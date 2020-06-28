BEIRUT – The Yemeni militiamen rumbled up to the settlement of Al Ghar in the morning, firing their machine guns at the Ethiopian migrants caught in the middle of somebody else's war. They shouted at the migrants: Take your coronavirus and leave the country or face death.

Fatima Mohammed's baby, Naa'if, was screaming. She grabbed him and ran behind her husband as bullets streaked overhead.

"The sound of the bullets was like thunder that wouldn't stop," said Kedir Jenni, 30, an Ethiopian waiter who also fled Al Ghar, near the Saudi border in northern Yemen, on that morning in early April. "Men and women get shot next to you."

This scene and others were recounted in phone interviews with a half-dozen migrants now in Saudi prisons. Their accounts could not be independently verified, but human rights groups have corroborated similar episodes.

The Houthis, the Iran-backed militia that controls most of northern Yemen, have driven thousands of migrants out of their territory at gunpoint over the past three months, blaming them for spreading the coronavirus, and dumped them in the desert without food or water.

Others were forced to the border with Saudi Arabia, the Houthis' primary foe, only to be shot at by Saudi border guards and detained in prisons where they were beaten, given little food and forced to sleep on the same floor that they use as a toilet, migrants said in interviews from prison.

Five years of war between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition propping up Yemen's government have ransacked the country, starving and killing its people and smashing the door open to a mounting coronavirus outbreak.

Not only Yemeni civilians are caught in the crossfire. Humanitarian officials and researchers say the African migrant workers who traverse Yemen every year endure torture, rape, extortion, bombs and bullets in their desperation to get to Saudi Arabia. This spring, when the pandemic made them convenient scapegoats for Yemen's troubles, they lost even that slender hope.

"COVID is just one tragedy inside so many other tragedies that these migrants are facing," said Afrah Nasser, a Yemen researcher at Human Rights Watch.

More than 100,000 Ethiopians, Somalis and other East Africans board overstuffed smugglers' boats across the Red Sea or the Gulf of Aden to Yemen every year, according to the United Nations, hoping to make their way north to find jobs as domestic servants, animal herders or laborers in the wealthy Gulf countries whose economies depend on migrants.

The journey is murderous at every stage. At sea, smugglers withhold water and food and throw uncooperative passengers overboard; in Yemen, the migrants are at the mercy of traffickers who torture and sexually abuse them, demanding huge sums of money to buy their freedom, according to the U.N., Human Rights Watch as well as interviews with migrants.

U.N. surveys show that most migrants do not know about the fighting in Yemen before they arrive, but crossfire and coalition airstrikes find them anyway. At border crossings, Saudi guards shoot and kill them, littering what the migrants call "slaughter valleys" with bodies, migrants and humanitarian officials say. Those who survive are often detained by Saudi authorities and deported.

Since borders clamped shut during the pandemic, the flow of migrants to Yemen has nearly evaporated, plummeting from 18,904 in May 2019 to 1,195 this May, according to the U.N. But at least 14,500 remain in the country. Many arrived in years past and stayed to scrape together a living or save up before trying to go on to Saudi Arabia.

Authorities on both sides of the war have long found it easy to stigmatize African migrants as carriers of disease — first cholera and now the coronavirus, which is consuming what remains of Yemen's health care system.

"This kind of stigmatization on migrants is life-threatening," said Mohammed Abdiker, the East and Horn of Africa director for the International Organization for Migration. Some migrants had been harassed for trying to get water or food, he added, and others blocked from getting medical care.