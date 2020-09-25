BELGRADE, Serbia — A Serbian army jet crashed Friday in western Serbia near the country's border with Bosnia, the Defense Ministry said.
The ministry said the MiG-21 plane was on a "regular" flying mission and that a search and rescue team has been sent to the scene of the 9a.m. (0700GMT) crash near the village of Brasina.
Local media are reporting that the plane crashed into the yard of a house in a village. Serbian state broadcaster RTS reported that one of the pilots died and a villager was injured.
No other details were immediately available.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Lawyer says Trump victory in Nov will be worse for Assange
A lawyer for Julian Assange said Friday that the WikiLeaks founder's situation will be worse if President Donald Trump is re-elected in November than if Democrat rival Joe Biden wins.
World
At least 13 people drown in migrant shipwreck off Libya
Over a dozen migrants trying to reach Europe drowned in the Mediterranean Sea when their small dinghy capsized off the coast of Libya, the United Nations reported Friday, the latest shipwreck to underscore the deadly risks facing those who flee the war-afflicted North African country.
World
Madrid resists government pressure to extend soft lockdown
Health authorities in Madrid are expanding restrictions on movement to a further eight areas of the Spanish capital, which is leading the country's contagion curve, despite a recommendation from the national government that the partial lockdown should apply to all the city.
World
EU Commission appeals after losing Apple $15B tax case
The European Commission said Friday it is appealing a court decision that Apple doesn't have to repay 13 billion euros ($15 billion) in back taxes to Ireland.
World
China aims to make 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses a year
A Chinese health official said Friday that the country's annual production capacity for coronavirus vaccines will top 1 billion doses next year, following an aggressive government support program for construction of new factories.