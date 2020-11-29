PHOENIX — Asbjorn Midtgaard had a career-high 20 points as Grand Canyon easily defeated Benedictine Mesa 94-63 on Saturday night.
Midtgaard shot 10 for 12 from the floor.
Alessandro Lever had 12 points and five assists for Grand Canyon (2-0). Chance McMillian added 11 points. Gabe McGlothan had seven rebounds.
Austin Denham had 20 points for the Redhawks.
