Stacey Abrams, the presumptive Democratic nominee for Georgia governor, says she expects the personal attacks to continue as she moves toward the general election in November.

Abrams was asked at a news conference Tuesday in Atlanta about a comment the day before from Republican rival David Perdue, who said Abrams had been "demeaning her own race" with remarks she had made. She turned the conversation back to Perdue's opponent, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who is leading in polls and fundraising.

"I had an inelegant delivery of a statement that I will keep making — that is Brian Kemp is a failed governor who doesn't care about the people of Georgia," Abrams said.

On the eve of Tuesday's primary, Perdue took a shot at Abrams' remarks Saturday at a Democratic dinner. She had said, "I am tired of hearing about being the the best state in the country to do business when we are the worst state in the country to live," and went on to explain that when Georgia has dismal rankings for mental health access and maternal mortality, "then you're not the No. 1 place to live."

"She is demeaning her own race when it comes to that," Perdue said Monday in an interview with conservative radio host John Fredericks and former Trump adviser Peter Navarro.

Abrams said she expects Republicans to continue to attack her personally.

"I have listened to Republicans for the last six months attack me, but they've done nothing to attack the challenges facing Georgia," Abrams said.

___

Georgia, Arkansas, Alabama, Texas and Minnesota are holding primary elections Tuesday.

HERE'S WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW:

— Trump's bid to reshape GOP faces biggest hurdles in Georgia

— 2022 midterms: What to watch in Georgia, Texas, elsewhere

— Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger faces Trump ally

— Marjorie Taylor Greene's divisive politics face test in GOP primary

— Unopposed Stacey Abrams still a target in Republican primary

— Ex-Trump press secretary Sarah Sanders bids for Arkansas governor

Follow all AP stories on the midterm elections at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections.

___

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:

AUSTIN, Texas — Tuesday's primary runoff election in Texas will test how much weight the Bush family name still carries in America's biggest red state in the race for attorney general.

But George P. Bush, who's challenging embattled Attorney General Ken Paxton for the Republican nomination, says Tuesday's vote isn't about family dynasty.

Speaking in Austin after casting his ballot, Bush says the election is "about doing the right thing and supporting the right people for the right offices."

Paxton is the subject of an ongoing FBI investigation over accusations of corruption, and he's still awaiting trial on securities fraud charges after being indicted in 2015.

Bush, who now serves as Texas' land commissioner, called Paxton "a crook ... who continually abuses his office."

Bush forced a runoff against Paxton during a crowded four-way primary election in March. But he still trailed Paxton by 20 points in the March election, underscoring Paxton's continued political durability in Texas.