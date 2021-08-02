Q: "Midnight, Texas," was a show I enjoyed. Any news about a possible revival?

A: No. After NBC canceled the series in 2018, the studio was said to be shopping it to other programmers. But so far no one has decided to bring back the drama based on the books by Charlaine Harris.

That old cat magic

Q: Do you know where to find an episode of a "Twilight Zone" type show (i.e., "Outer Limits," "Night Gallery," "Tales From the Darkside," etc.) that featured a magician who transplanted a gland from a cat that gave him nine lives? He used the nine lives to perform death-defying stunts in his magic act. Can you tell me the show it was on and the episode title?

A: That was a 1989 episode of "Tales From the Crypt" called "Dig That Cat, He's Real Gone." It was written by Terry Black and Steven Dodd and directed by Richard Donner. The cast included Joe Pantoliano and Robert Wuhl. The series has been released on DVD, with this episode in the first season package.

Missing the 'Mess'

Q: I am wondering if one of my favorite shows, "Bless This Mess," is returning. I laughed so hard at every episode. I loved the quirky characters.

A: Unfortunately, not enough people shared your enthusiasm. ABC canceled the series after two seasons.

