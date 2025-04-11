Mideast mediator Oman at the center of a key first Iran-US meeting over Tehran's nuclear program

MUSCAT, Oman — Once again, some of the highest stakes in Middle East geopolitics will be discussed in this quiet coastal city without skyscrapers.
Here in Muscat, the capital of Oman nestled against the sheer stone heights of the Hajar Mountains, Iran and the United States will meet for talks over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear program for the time time since President Donald Trump began his second term.
No agreement is immediately likely, but the stakes of the negotiations couldn't be higher for these two nations closing in on half a century of enmity. Trump repeatedly has threatened to unleash airstrikes targeting Iran's nuclear program if a deal isn't reached. Iranian officials increasingly warn that they could pursue a nuclear weapon with their stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels.
And at the center is Oman, one of the world's last sultanates on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula. Its unique history, people and proximity to Iran have made it indispensable for the West as it has held discussion after discussion for Iran. But these latest talks — suddenly announced by Trump in the Oval Office just days earlier — have put Oman firmly into a spotlight it otherwise seeks to avoid.
''The Omanis have a lot of experience when it comes to playing this back-channel role,'' said Giorgio Cafiero, the CEO and founder of the Washington-based risk analysis firm Gulf State Analytics. ''I think that right now in this day and age of Trump 2.0, the stakes are really high and it's important for us to understand the value of Oman being a diplomatic bridge.''
‘Omanibalancing' in an unsettled Mideast
Oman, home to 5.2 million people across an arid country just larger than Italy, stands out among the Gulf Arab states. Its oil and gas wealth is marginal by comparison, and its citizens outnumber its population of foreign workers. Omanis can be found working normal jobs from taxi cabs to offices. And its people are Ibadi Muslims, a more liberal offshoot of Islam predating the Sunni-Shiite split.
They also are a former empire whose seafaring rule once stretched all the way down to the island of Zanzibar off Africa. That history extends into how it deals with the wider world, said Marc J. O'Reilly, a history professor at Heidelberg University in Ohio.