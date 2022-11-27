LAVAL, Quebec — Jestin Porter's 19 points helped Middle Tennessee defeat SFA 75-63 on Saturday night.
Porter was 5-of-6 shooting and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Blue Raiders (4-2). DeAndre Dishman scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Eli Lawrence shot 4 for 8, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.
Nigel Hawkins led the 'Jacks (3-3) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and four steals. Kyle Hayman added 13 points for SFA. Nana Antwi-Boasiako also recorded nine points and two blocks.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
AP source: Arizona St on verge of hiring Dillingham as coach
Arizona State was finalizing a deal Saturday night to make Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham the youngest head football coach in a Power Five conference.
Sports
Anunoby scores 12 of his 26 in 4th, Raptors top Mavs 105-100
O.G. Anunoby scored 12 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter, Fred VanVleet also had 26, and the Toronto Raptors beat Dallas 105-100 Saturday, snapping a four-game losing streak against the Mavericks.
Colleges
Reusse: Playoff loss denies Wozniak a final 'excellent' Johnnies moment
Award-winning St. John's defensive tackle and Johnnies legacy Michael Wozniak was unable to lead his team on a long D-III postseason run.
Gophers
Gophers air it out, keep possession of Axe with 23-16 victory over Wisconsin
Athan Kaliakmanis threw for 319 yards and two touchdowns including a 45-yarder to Le'Meke Brockington with 3:40 to play as the Gophers won the rivalry matchup at Camp Randall Stadium.
Sports
Gore Jr.'s career day leads Southern Miss past UL Monroe
Frank Gore Jr. ran for a career-high 199 yards and a key touchdown and Southern Mississippi became bowl eligible by defeating UL Monroe 20-10 on Saturday.