MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Josh Jefferson had 17 points to lead five Middle Tennessee players in double figures as the Blue Raiders narrowly defeated Coastal Carolina 84-80 on Sunday. Justin Bufford and Camryn Weston added 12 points apiece for the Blue Raiders. Donovan Sims chipped in 11 points, and Eli Lawrence had 10.
Rudi Williams had 26 points for the Chanticleers (7-4). Vince Cole scored a season-high 20 points. Essam Mostafa had 19 points.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
