Middle East latest: Israeli strikes continue in Gaza and neigbors close their borders with Syria

An Indonesian medical team which had been assisting in Kamal Adwan for the past week was forced to evacuate on foot after the area was surrounded by Israeli soldiers, according to a statement from the team. The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the medical team's expulsion. Dr. Rik Peeperkorn, the World Health Organization representative in the Palestinian territories, said an Israeli tank approached the hospital at around 4 a.m. Friday. Although no official Israeli evacuation order was issued, ''people started to climb the wall to escape, and this panic attracted IDF (Israeli) fire,'' he said. He spoke by video from Gaza to journalists in Geneva.