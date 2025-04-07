Middle East latest: Israel kills a journalist in a media tent outside a Gaza hospital

Israel struck tents outside two major hospitals in the Gaza Strip overnight, killing at least two people, including a local reporter, and wounding nine, including six journalists, Palestinian medics said. It was one of a string of Israeli attacks in Gaza that killed more than 30 people, mostly women and children, hospital officials said.
Israel ended a ceasefire with Hamas in March and has cut off all food, fuel and humanitarian aid to Gaza — a tactic that rights groups say is a war crime — while issuing new displacement orders that have forced hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to flee Israeli bombardments and ground operations.
Israel's war in Gaza, now in its 18th month, has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. Israel has vowed to escalate the war until Hamas returns dozens of remaining hostages, disarms and leaves the territory.
The war began when Hamas-led militants stormed into Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people, and taking 251 others hostage. The group still holds 59 captives — 24 of whom are believed to be alive.
Here is the latest:
UN estimates nearly 400,000 people are newly displaced in Gaza after ceasefire ended
That works out to nearly one in every five Palestinians in Gaza being newly displaced since Israel resumed the war less than three weeks ago, United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Monday.
''No arrangements to secure their safety and survival have been made — a responsibility that falls on Israel as the occupying power,'' he said.