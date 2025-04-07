Middle East latest: Israel kills a journalist in a media tent outside a Gaza hospital

''More than 2.1 million people are trapped, bombed and starved again, while, at crossing points, food, medicine, fuel and shelter supplies are piling up, and vital equipment is stuck,'' directors and leaders of WHO, UNICEF, UNOPS, UNRWA, WFP and OCHA said in a statement. ''Over 1,000 children have reportedly been killed or injured in just the first week after the breakdown of the ceasefire, the highest one-week death toll among children in Gaza in the past year.''