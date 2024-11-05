Middle East latest: Israel ends agreement with UN agency providing aid in Gaza

More than a year after the start of Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza, more than 43,000 people have been killed, according to Palestinian health officials, who do not distinguish between civilians and combatants. They say more than half of those killed were women and children. The war began after Hamas and other Palestinian militants stormed into Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people — mostly civilians — and abducting 250 others.