Middle East latest: Israeli strike on Kuwaiti Field Hospital in Gaza kills medic and wounds several

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — An Israeli airstrike hit Tuesday the northern gate of the Kuwaiti Field Hospital in the Gaza Strip, killing a medic and wounding nine other people, a spokesman for the hospital said.
This came after Sunday's strike that targeted the last major hospital providing critical care in northern Gaza after ordering an evacuation.
Separately, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu repeated his opposition to Palestinian statehood in a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron.
The French president had said his country is looking to recognize a Palestinian state later this year.
The Israel-Hamas war started when the Palestinian militant group stormed southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting 251.
Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed over 51,000 people, according to an updated toll released by Gaza's Health Ministry on Tuesday.
Here is the latest:
