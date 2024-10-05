Middle East latest: Two Hamas officials killed in Israeli strikes in Lebanon

The warnings cover areas along a strategic corridor in central Gaza, which was at the heart of obstacles to a ceasefire deal earlier this summer. The military warned Palestinians in areas of Nuseirat and Bureij refugee camps, located along the Netzarim corridor, to evacuate to an along Gaza's shore called Muwasi, which the military has designated a humanitarian zone. It's unclear how many Palestinians are currently living in the areas affected by the order, parts of which were evacuated previously.