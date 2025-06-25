Middle East conflict highlights how vastly the global energy supply has changed in recent years

NATO leaders agreed on Wednesday on a massive hike in defense spending to 5% of GDP after pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, and expressed their ''ironclad commitment'' to come to each other's aid if attacked. Trump made overtures to Tehran after declaring an end to the ''12-day war'' Israel and the U.S. waged against Iran. And U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s new panel of vaccine advisers meets to discuss COVID-19 shots at an awkward moment, as the Centers for Disease Control contradicts Kennedy's assertions that the vaccines aren't necessary.