Middle East conflict highlights how vastly the global energy supply has changed in recent years

WASHINGTON — Iran launched missiles at a U.S. military base in Qatar on Monday, threatening to stoke a wider conflict in the Middle East, a region that supplies the world with about a third of the oil used globally every year. That same day, benchmark U.S. crude tumbled more than 7%, one of the biggest single day sell-offs this year. The following day, the same thing happened, driving crude prices down by double digits this week.
The seemingly illogical tumble in energy prices highlighted a new global reality: the world is awash in oil.
Gasoline prices barely moved this week, but experts say motorists will likely see prices at the pump begin to fall, perhaps as early as this weekend.
With the situation in the Middle East still volatile, Iran could try to block the Strait of Hormuz off its coast, through which 20% of the world's oil passes daily. While few expect Iran to do that because it would cripple the ability to move its own oil, the fact remains that there have been drastic changes in the 50 years since an Arab oil embargo hobbled the U.S. economy and sent energy prices skyrocketing.
Following is a quick rundown of the new forces on supply and demand that have reshaped the global energy landscape, and what you can expect to see as far as prices at the pump this weekend.
PRICES AT THE PUMP
Technical innovation in the last two decades has upended global energy markets and made the U.S. the world's top oil producer, surpassing even Saudi Arabia in 2018. It's contributed to an extended surplus of oil, and that has consistenly driven prices lower.
Gas prices have been in broad decline for roughly three years. That has remained true even during traditional periods of high demand, like the summer travel season just now kicking into high gear.