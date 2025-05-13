Business

Microsoft to lay off about 3% of its workforce

Microsoft says it is laying off nearly 3% of its entire workforce.

The Associated Press
May 13, 2025 at 4:00PM

Microsoft says it is laying off nearly 3% of its entire workforce.

The tech giant didn't disclose the total amount of lost jobs but it will amount to about 6,000 people.

Microsoft employed 228,000 full-time workers as of last June, the last time it reported its annual headcount. About 55% of those workers were in the U.S.

Microsoft, based in Redmond, Washington, said the layoffs will be across all levels and geographies but will focus on reducing management levels. Notices went out on Tuesday.

Microsoft announced a smaller round of performance-based layoffs in January. But the 3% cuts will be Microsoft's biggest reported layoffs since early 2023, when the company cut 10,000 workers, almost 5% of its workforce, joining other tech companies that were scaling back their pandemic-era expansions.

The latest layoffs come just weeks after Microsoft reported strong sales and profits that beat Wall Street expectations for the January-March quarter, which investors took as a dose of relief during a turbulent time for the tech sector and U.S. economy.

Microsoft's chief financial officer, Amy Hood, said on an April earnings call that the company was focused on ''building high-performing teams and increasing our agility by reducing layers with fewer managers.'' She also said the headcount in March was 2% higher than a year earlier, and down slightly compared to the end of last year.

about the writer

about the writer

MATT O'BRIEN

The Associated Press

More from Business

See More

Politics

Trump in Saudi speech urges Iran toward a 'new and a better path' as he pushes for nuclear deal

card image

President Donald Trump in a speech in Saudi Arabia urged Iran to take a ''new and a better path'' as he pushes Tehran for a new nuclear deal, but he also warned ''massive maximum pressure'' if it doesn't come around.

Things To Do

Some plants cause more suffering than others for gardeners with pollen allergies

Business

Farmers weigh Trump's trade war like they watch the weather, waiting to see how things go