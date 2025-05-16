Microsoft says it provided AI to Israeli military for war but denies use to harm people in Gaza

The company's statement said it had provided the Israeli military with software, professional services, Azure cloud storage and Azure AI services, including language translation, and had worked with the Israeli government to protect its national cyberspace against external threats. Microsoft said it had also provided ''special access to our technologies beyond the terms of our commercial agreements'' and ''limited emergency support'' to Israel as part of the effort to help rescue the more than 250 hostages taken by Hamas on Oct. 7.