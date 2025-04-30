Microsoft pledges to protect European operations and unveils data center expansion

LONDON — Microsoft pledged Wednesday to fight any U.S. government order to halt data center operations in Europe as it sought to soothe concerns among European customers that trans-Atlantic tensions would lead to service disruptions.
The company's president, Brad Smith, said it's not something that officials are talking about in Washington, D.C. but it is a ''real concern'' for Microsoft's customers across Europe, which include governments.
President Donald Trump has stoked tensions between the U.S. and Europe with his tariff-fueled trade war, and alarmed European leaders with policy changes, including pausing intelligence sharing with Ukraine, that throw into doubt his administration's commitment to the trans-Atlantic relationship.
Smith, speaking at an event in Brussels, tried to allay concerns as he announced that the company was expanding data center operations across Europe.
''What we want Europeans to know is that they can count on us,'' he said in a speech.
''In the unlikely event we are ever ordered by any government anywhere in the world to suspend or cease cloud operations in Europe, we are committing that Microsoft will promptly and vigorously contest such a measure using all legal avenues available, including by pursuing litigation in court,'' Smith wrote in a Wednesday blog post.
He noted that Microsoft has experience fighting lawsuits from the previous Trump administration as well as from former President Barack Obama's administration.
''If we ever find ourselves losing we will put in place business continuity arrangements'' that include storing computer code in Switzerland that European partners can access, he said.