NEW YORK — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday:

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), up $6.43 to $376.28.

The software giant hired ex-OpenAI CEO Sam Altman for a new AI venture.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY), down $1.31 to $49.54.

The drug developer said it faces a delay for a U.S. regulatory decision on a potential cancer treatment.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER), up 48 cents to $54.92.

The ride-hailing app announced a $1.2 billion offering of convertible senior notes.

General Motors Co. (GM), up 64 cents to $28.68.

Kyle Vogt resigned as head of the automaker's autonomous vehicle unit Cruise.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), up 91 cents to $21.40.

The data-mining technology company was reportedly awarded a contract with the British National Health Service.

Devon Energy Corp. (DVN), up 46 cents to $45.82.

Energy companies gained ground along with rising crude oil prices.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), up 85 cents to $36.85.

The copper miner rose along with prices for the base metal.

Kohl's Corp. (KSS), down 42 cents to $25.14.

The Wisconsin-based department store chain's president and chief operating officer Dave Alves resigned.