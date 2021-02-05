When wildfires roar through a forest and bulldozers dig into the earth to stop advancing flames, they may be churning more into the air than just clouds of dust and smoke, scientists say.

Those dark, billowing plumes of smoke that rise on waves of heat during the day and sink into valleys as the night air cools may be transporting countless living microbes that can seep into our lungs or cling to our skin and clothing, according to research published in Science. In some cases, researchers fear that airborne pathogens could sicken firefighters or downwind residents.

"We recognize that there are many trillions of microbes in smoke that haven't really been incorporated in an understanding … of human health," said Leda Kobziar, the University of Idaho's wildland fire science director. "At this point, it's really unknown. The diversity of microbes that we've found are really mind-bending."

Wildfire smoke now accounts for up to half of all fine-particle pollution in the Western U.S., researchers said. But scientists say they are behind the curve in understanding the multitude of ways it could affect health over a lifetime. "Frankly, we don't really know about the long-term effects of wildfire smoke," said Dr. John Balmes, a professor of medicine at UC San Francisco and a member of the California Air Resources Board.

Scientists believe some microbes survive and even proliferate in wildfire, where heat scorches the ground and leaves behind a layer of carbon that shields microbes within the earth from intense heat. Others survive in the air because wildfire particulates can absorb the sun's otherwise lethal ultraviolet radiation, the scientists said. And still other spores are likely spread on wind currents caused by fire.

Kobziar and study co-author George Thompson III, an associate professor of medicine at UC Davis, wrote, "Aerosolized, microbes, spores, or fungal conidia have the potential to travel hundreds of miles, depending on fire behavior and atmospheric conditions, and are eventually deposited or inhaled downwind of a fire."