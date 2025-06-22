Mickey Moniak's 3-run homer helps MLB-worst Rockies avoid sweep with 4-2 win over D-backs

DENVER — Mickey Moniak hit a three-run homer to cap a four-run fifth inning, Antonio Senzatala won his second straight start, and the major league-worst Colorado Rockies snapped a three-game skid with a 4-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.
The Rockies (18-60) avoided the worst record through 78 games in the modern era. The 1907 St. Louis Cardinals and 1932 Detroit Tigers also went 18-60.
Moniak hit a first-pitch changeup from Brandon Pfaadt (8-5) 385 feet down the right-field line to make it 4-2. It was his second homer of the three-game series and 11th of the season.
Senzatela (3-10) gave up two runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings. He had won once in 14 starts before beating Washington on Tuesday.
Randal Grichuk had two hits and two RBIs for the D-backs, who were attempting to move three games over .500 for the first time since May 20.
Arizona's Eugenio Suárez doubled to extend his extra-base hit streak to four games. He is 10 for 18 with four homers, two doubles and nine RBIs over that stretch.
Seth Halvorsen retired Ketel Marte on a fly ball with a runner on second in the ninth for his sixth save, and the Rockies' Tyler Freeman extended his hitting streak to a career-best 10 games.
Pfaadt has given up 22 earned runs in his last 18 innings.