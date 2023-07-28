A half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view:

Tracy Fisher of Edina:

1 Mick Jagger. As he celebrated his 80th birthday on Wednesday, he is "still a man with a plan," wrote Jon Friedman at nextavenue.org. "Behind the glitz and glamour, Jagger is a cold-eyed businessman."

2 Tony Bennett. Born Anthony Dominick Benedetto in Queens, N.Y., the singer adopted his stage name at the suggestion of comedian Bob Hope, who happened to catch his act in a New York City club. He died last week at 96.

3 Sinead O'Connor. "She proved that a recording artist could refuse to compromise and still connect with millions of listeners," as the Associated Press' Sylvia Hui put it. The gifted and provocative Irish singer died Wednesday at 56.

Jon Bream, Star Tribune critic:

1 The Nashville Underground, the New Yorker. Pulitzer-winning critic Emily Nussbaum discovered how, since the pandemic, the formerly apolitical Music City has become deeply divided between MAGA-fied bro-country types and liberal-leaning Americana and country artists as social issues (abortion, drag shows, trans rights, etc.) play out in conservative Tennessee. Nashville, a blueish city in a red state, has become a microcosm of our nation.

2 RIP Sinead O'Connor. She was fearless, uncompromising and caring, an enthralling singer who could summon genuine pain in her voice because she was an oft-troubled soul who had experienced so much hardship. In so many ways, nothing compares to her.

3 Lucinda Williams, the Dakota. A 2020 stroke has prevented her from playing guitar but her mind and voice are as sharp and penetrating as ever, as she demonstrated on new material like "Stolen Moments," "Jukebox" and the metaphorical "Let's Get the Band Back Together." Williams seemed very determined and a little defiant if a little ragged vocally at times. You can't still her rock 'n' roll heart.

