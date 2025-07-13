Michigan's sign-stealer, Conor Stalions, says he knew most signals in 7 games over 2 seasons

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Former Michigan football staff member Connor Stalions, whose actions triggered an NCAA investigation into sign-stealing, says he knew almost every signal opponents used in seven games over two seasons.
Stalions shared those details Saturday on social media, responding to TCU coach Sonny Dykes telling On3 that his team changed some signs in advance of its win over the Wolverines in the 2022 College Football semifinals.
''We got some favorable matchups because of that and, yeah, there was some big plays in the game," Dykes said in the On3 report.
Stalions bristled at the latest attempt to suggest Michigan won or lost games because of his sign-stealing role with the team.
''There were 7 games in my time at Michigan where I knew almost every signal the whole game: 2021 MSU, 2022 MSU, 2022 PSU, 2022 OSU, 2022 TCU, 2021 Georgia, and 2021 Wisconsin,'' Stalions wrote in his post. "We lost 3 of those games because we didn't tackle well, and Georgia was historically good. We won the four other games because we dominated the line of scrimmage & tackled well. Blocking, ball security, tackling, run fits & coverage tools.
''That's football. This is not rocket science.''
Nearly a year ago, the NCAA alleged in a notice relating to Michigan's sign-stealing investigation that current coach Sherrone Moore violated rules as an assistant under former coach Jim Harbaugh, who served a three-game suspension in exchange for the Big Ten dropping its own investigation into the allegations after the two ended up in court.
Moore also was accused of deleting text messages with Stalions, before they were recovered and provided to the NCAA. Moore has said he has and will continue to cooperate with the NCAA's investigation.