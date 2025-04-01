Michigan State's Holloman and Booker enter transfer portal, St. John's adding Sanon and Hopkins

NEW YORK — Michigan State’s Tre Holloman plans to end his college career at another school and Xavier Booker is shooting for a fresh start.
Holloman’s agent, Brandon Grier, said the guard entered the transfer portal and informed coach Tom Izzo of his decision on Tuesday.
The program later confirmed Booker and Gehrig Normand also entered the portal.
Holloman averaged 9.1 points and 3.7 assists as a junior for the Big Ten champion Spartans, whose season ended Sunday against Auburn in the NCAA Tournament. He was 0 for 10, including five 3-point attempts, and scored two points in a six-point loss to the top-seeded Tigers in the South Region final.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Minneapolis native had a career-high 20 points in a win over Michigan last month and made a career-high four 3-pointers in a first-round victory over Bryant in the NCAA Tournament.
Booker signed with the Spartans as one of Izzo’s highest-rated recruits and didn’t approach expectations, averaging 4.7 points last season as a sophomore and 3.7 points as a freshman. He fell so far out of the rotation that he didn’t play in the team’s last three NCAA Tournament games.
The 6-11, 240-pound center from Indianapolis, though, will likely field a lot of offers because of his size and flashes of potential he had over two seasons.
Connecticut freshman forward Liam McNeeley, who averaged 14.5 points a game, announced on social media he’s entering the NBA draft.