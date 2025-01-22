Jordan Ode’s legacy at Maple Grove High School grows with each jump shot and spin move toward the basket.
Jordan Ode is leaving behind a winning legacy at Maple Grove
Ode, the top-rated girls basketball player in Minnesota for the Class of 2025, is the program’s all-time leading scorer.
A four-year starter, she’s the girls basketball program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,887 career points. Last season, she led the Crimson to a fourth-place finish at the state tournament, the program’s highest placement.
Entering the 2024-25 season, Ode was rated the top girls basketball recruit in Minnesota for the Class of 2025.
If her goal was to shape the future of Crimson basketball, mission accomplished.
“Every day I go out hoping to inspire someone to do something similar to what I’m doing,” Ode said. “I hope I’ve left a legacy for the younger girls to follow when they get to the level that I’m at. The biggest thing I can do is inspire the next generation of girls basketball players at Maple Grove.”
There’s still time to accomplish more.
Ode and six other seniors want to be the first at Maple Grove to hoist a girls basketball state trophy.
“That is at the forefront of all of our minds,” she said.
How Ode — considered by ESPN as one of the top 35 seniors in the nation — plays the game of basketball is what makes that goal attainable.
“Jordan is one of the most versatile players I have ever worked with,” Maple Grove coach Mark Cook said. “She has worked so hard on her skill set to make sure she can beat you in different ways.”
Through 14 games, Ode has averaged 23.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.1 steals per game for the Crimson, the third-ranked team in the Star Tribune’s statewide Minnesota Top 25. Maple Grove has only lost twice this season.
“Jordan puts in a ton of time trying to be the best player she can possibly be,” Cook said. “She is a tremendous outside shooter. If you try to take that away, she will take you off the dribble. She finishes at the basket with body control like few other players I have seen. This year she has worked really hard developing her inside game and using her strength and size to score down low when the opportunity presents itself.”
A 6-foot combo guard, Ode can play any position on the court, but prefers bouncing between point guard and the wing. One allows her to attack the basket when transitioning from defense to offense. The other allows her to move without the ball and work off screens.
“I like the mix of both,” she said.
Ode started playing basketball in first grade. In those early years, she understood the importance of being versatile.
“I never played just one position,” she said. “I played every position. I handled the ball and played in the post. You never know what position you are going to play when you get older. Being versatile when you are younger makes to easier to play at a high level when you get older.”
Twenty-five schools offered Ode a scholarship. Last November, she officially signed with Michigan State, where she plans to major in business marketing.
“She has a relentless work ethic and is committed to being both a dynamic scorer and a very willing defender,” said Michigan State coach Robyn Fralick in November, when Ode made her commitment official. “We have loved watching her continue to work and improve and know she will do whatever the team needs.”
During the recruiting process, Fralick was among a small crowd to show for a Maple Grove band concert last year. Ode plays the saxophone.
“Coach Fralick was my favorite coach to talk to,” Ode said. “I felt like their entire coaching staff wanted me, which I really liked. Their playing style also really fits how I play the game.”
At Maple Grove, Ode established a legacy. A new chapter awaits in East Lansing. Years from now, the transition from athlete to coach is a possibility. In her younger days, she formed Ode Hanna Hoops basketball training with three classmates, triplets Addie, Bella and Lexi Hanna.
“I like to train and help younger girls,” Ode said. “There is something about making plans to help get kids better that I enjoy. It’s something I can see myself doing it even after I’m done playing.”
