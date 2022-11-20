No. 17 Michigan State scored the first three goals and the last four to defeat No. 6 Penn State 7-3 on Saturday night in Big Ten men's hockey.

Karsen Dorwart had two goals for the Spartans (9-4-1, 6-2 Big Ten), including the game-winner 11 minutes into the second period, and two assists. Tyler Gratton and Kevin Wall of the Nittany Lions (11-3, 5-3) had power-play goals in the last 1:03 of the first for a 3-3 tie.

Michigan State's win moved the Spartans into second in the Big Ten and kept Penn State, now third, from leapfrogging the first-place Gophers.

No. 20 Notre Dame 1, No. 12 Ohio State 0: Jack Adams scored at 2:37 of the first period and Ryan Bischel made 37 saves as the Irish (6-6-2, 3-5 Big Ten) beat the Buckeyes (8-5-1, 4-4).

No. 8 Minnesota State Mankato 4, Northern Michigan 1: Jake Livingstone's goal three minutes into the second period for the host Mavericks (8-4, 5-1 CCHA) broke a 1-all tie.

Michigan Tech 4, St. Thomas 3: Ryland Mosley's shorthanded goal with 2:08 left in the game gave the Wildcats (8-3-2, 4-4 CCHA) the road win. After trailing 3-0, the Tommies (2-12, 1-7) rallied to tie on power-play goals by Luke Manning and Luc Laylin 23 seconds apart in the second and Tim Piechowski's goal in the third.

Western Michigan 5, Minnesota Duluth 3: Ben Steeves put UMD (7-7, 3-3 NCHC) ahead 3-1 a 18:17 of the second, but the host Broncos (9-6, 4-2) scored with two seconds left in the period and got three goals in the third.

Miami (Ohio) 4, North Dakota 3: The RedHawks (5-7-2, 1-7) had only 16 shots on goal but built a 3-0 lead and held on. Reise Gaber, Gavin Hain and Jackson Blake scored for the Fighting Hawks (5-6-2, 2-4).

Wisconsin 5, Lindenwood 1: Cruz Lucius scored twice for the host Badgers (6-8) in the nonconference victory.