Mackie Samoskevich scored on a wrist shot 52 seconds into overtime and Michigan advanced to the Frozen Four with a 2-1 victory over Big Ten rival Penn State in an NCAA regional final in Allentown, Pa.

Michigan (26-11-3), the top seed in the regional, advanced to its record 27th Frozen Four and second in a row, in the process denying the Nittany Lions (22-16-1) their first Frozen Four berth. The Wolverines lost to eventual champion Denver 3-2 in overtime in last year's national semifinals in Boston.

The nine-time NCAA champion Wolverines will play Quinnipiac in a semifinal 7:30 p.m. April 6 in Tampa, Fla. The winner of that game will play the winner of the 4 p.m. semifinal between the Gophers and Boston University on April 8 for the national title.

Connor MacEachern scored a power-play goal with 1:02 left in the second period for Penn State. But Michigan tied the score at the 12:08 mark of the third when Adam Fantilli scored his 29th goal of the season, also on the power play.

Erik Portillo made 31 saves for Michigan. Liam Souliere stopped 41 shots for the Penn State.

Bridgeport Regional

Quinnipiac 4, Ohio State 1: Chirstophe Fillion and Skyler Brind'Amour scored 15 seconds apart in the first period, Yaniv Perets made 34 saves and the top-seeded Bobcats (32-4-3) beat the third-seeded Buckeyes (21-16-3) to make the Frozen Four for the third time.

Cristophe Tellier added a big insurance goal when he flicked the puck into the air and batted it in with 4:30 to play, and Jayden Lee added an empty-netter.

Joe Dunlap scored on a breakaway 91 seconds into the game for Ohio State, but Perets stopped everything else from there for Quinnipiac, which heads to Tampa looking for its first championship after losing in the final in 2013 and '16.