Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood displays growing pains and flashes of promise in spring game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood showed glimpses of the growing pains he will experience as a freshman and flashes of the promise that made him the nation's top-rated high school football recruit in the Wolverines' spring game on Saturday.
Underwood was 12 of 25 for 187 yards with a scrimmage-ending, 88-yard pass to tight end Jalen Hoffman on a reverse flea-flicker in a 17-0 win for the Blue over the Maize.
He also recovered his own fumble, had a pair of delay-of-game penalties and several errant throws.
As the Wolverines wrapped up spring football in front of 30,000 fans at the Big House, all eyes were on Underwood and he has become comfortable with that.
''It's just the pressure that came with my arm,'' Underwood told The Detroit News earlier this spring. ''I can't stop that.''
Underwood was sacked on his first snap and his first completion went for a loss. He did throw some darts, usually in the flat, and was quick enough to escape collapsed pockets to pick up yardage with his feet.
Underwood will compete with sophomore Jadyn Davis and Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene for playing time ahead of the season-opening game on Aug. 30 at home against Fresno State.
He is motivated to start and kick off a legacy-building career with lofty goals.