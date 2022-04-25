GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan police chief identifies Christopher Schurr as officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya during traffic stop.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink First look: Minneapolis Club ushers in a new era as its nod to Charlie's Cafe opens to the public
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink First look: Minneapolis Club ushers in a new era as its nod to Charlie's Cafe opens to the public
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune