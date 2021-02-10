A Michigan man died in a single vehicle rollover crash Tuesday morning in Maple Grove.

Marshune Potts, 21, of Birch Run, Mich., was driving on the entrance ramp from westbound Hwy. 610 to westbound Interstate 94 about 4:40 a.m. when his 2012 Chevrolet Cruze drifted to the left and rolled into the median, the State Patrol said.

Potts, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, the patrol said.

Roads were snow-covered and icy at the time of the crash, the patrol said.

Tim Harlow