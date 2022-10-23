CORDELE, Ga. — A Michigan man shot four people at a Georgia restaurant on Saturday night, police told news outlets.
Bryant Lamar Collins, 42, opened fire at the 16 East Bar and Grill around 10:30 p.m., according to Cordele Police. Of the four victims taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, one person has been released.
The Cordele Police Department said the uncooperative shooter had to be identified by his fingerprints, and that authorities are "still working to find a motive to this senseless act of violence."
Crisp County Deputies and the Georgia State Patrol also responded to the shooting.
