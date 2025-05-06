Michigan governor candidate says miscarriage prompted her to prioritize reproductive health access

LANSING, Mich. — Ahead of a nationally watched bid to become Michigan's next governor, Democrat Jocelyn Benson is releasing a memoir this month that includes her first public discussion of a miscarriage she had about eight years ago — an experience she says will shape her commitment to increasing access to reproductive healthcare in the swing state.
Benson, Michigan's secretary of state, is part of a crowded field seeking to succeed Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and she's the only woman in the running so far.
In an interview with The Associated Press ahead of Tuesday's release of her political memoir entitled, ''The Purposeful Warrior,'' Benson said miscarrying made her value easy access to reproductive health care in an emotional and difficult situation, something she wants to deliver for the state if elected.
''It opened my eyes to the need to not just protect reproductive freedom and rights, but actually make sure they're real,'' said Benson.
Personal stories shaping policy
In a chapter entitled ''Grit and Grace,'' Benson describes finding out she was pregnant shortly after her son's first birthday and shortly before she launched her bid for secretary of state in 2017. Waves of worry over the timing and elation over becoming a mother of two ensued. But just a day later, she began to miscarry.
She writes about the doctor's appointment during her eighth week of pregnancy where she learned about her options: surgery, medication or stillbirth and what to expect as her miscarriage continued. By the following morning, she had miscarried on her own.
''The emotional impact of that stays with you for your whole life,'' she told AP.