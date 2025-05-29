Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says willingness to take a 'few punches' makes an effective leader

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. — Democrat Gretchen Whitmer touted her accomplishments as Michigan's governor in a speech Thursday as she passes the midpoint of her second term and is continuously floated as a potential 2028 presidential candidate.
Whitmer, who has been criticized by some Democrats for taking a friendlier tone with President Donald Trump than in his last term, suggested her willingness to work with others to get things done is what has made her an effective leader for the battleground state, which Trump won last fall and in 2016.
In the past month, Whitmer notched a successful deal with the Trump administration to secure new fighter jets and jobs at an air force base, and Trump assured Midwest leaders that he will fund a project to protect the Great Lakes from invasive carp.
There also were some awkward moments alongside Trump, scorn from those who would like Whitmer to more vehemently oppose the Republican president and disagreement among top Democrats about how best to approach him.
Whitmer appeared with Trump, sharing a surprising embrace. The president praised her as doing an ''excellent job'' — a departure from his criticism of her during his first term. Whitmer also had an awkward encounter with Trump in the Oval Office earlier this year, something Whitmer made light of during her address by jokingly holding a binder in front of her face, emulating a photo taken that day in April.
''And that's why I don't care much about headlines. What I care about is making headway,'' she said in an address given to Michigan's political elites and business leaders at a policy conference.
''Over the past six and a half years, I have found that leadership is about fighting hard, often quietly, for your big goals,'' she said. ''Your tolerance for taking a few punches to win the fight.''
Whitmer is term-limited and cannot seek reelection. A broad array of candidates have lined up since January to replace her. In interviews with The Associated Press, each Democrat in the race lauded Whitmer's leadership in the course of the second Trump administration: Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II and Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.