Nation

Michigan drops charges against pro-Palestinian campus protesters

State prosecutors dropped felony charges Monday against seven people accused of trespassing and resisting police a year ago during the break-up of a pro-Palestinian camp at the University of Michigan.

The Associated Press
May 5, 2025 at 9:20PM

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — State prosecutors dropped felony charges Monday against seven people accused of trespassing and resisting police a year ago during the break-up of a pro-Palestinian camp at the University of Michigan.

Attorney General Dana Nessel said she believed the cases were strong but suggested her office was worn down by criticism and other factors. She noted that a judge in Washtenaw County still hadn't decided whether to send the cases to a trial court despite multiple hearings.

''Baseless and absurd allegations of bias have only furthered this divide," said Nessel, a Democrat, who added that ''distractions and ongoing delays have created a circus-like atmosphere.''

The camp on the Diag, a traditional site for campus protests, was cleared by police in May 2024 after a month. The university said the camp had become a threat to safety, with overloaded power sources and open flames.

Defense attorney Amir Makled said Nessel was trying to turn free speech into a crime.

''We sent a clear message to both Lansing and to Washington, that the people still rule, and that public pressure compels the rule of law to be upheld,'' Makled said Monday.

Protesters had demanded that the school's endowment stop investing in companies with ties to Israel. The university insisted it has no direct investments and less than $15 million placed with funds that might include companies in Israel.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Nation

AFGE president says downsizing after Trump's order threatens the union's survival

The president of the nation's largest union for federal workers said Monday the organization's ongoing staff downsizing will devastate the services it provides members and threatens the group's survival.

Nation

The Latest: Trump administration offers to pay immigrants in the US illegally for 'self-deportation'

Nation

Trump administration says it will pay immigrants in the US illegally $1,000 to leave the country

card image