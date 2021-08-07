Michelle McGann shot a 5-under 67 on Friday to take the first-day lead at the Land O'Lakes Legends Classic at The Meadows at Mystic Lake. Juli Inkster and Christa Johnson are two shots back heading into Saturday's final round. Thirteen of the 46 players in the field, which consists of LPGA players age 45 and over, broke par. McGann, 51, won seven times on the LPGA Tour. She tied for 20th on Sunday at the U.S. Senior Women's Open, where Johnson was seventh and Inkster 10th.
