Chef Gavin Kaysen’s four-star Minneapolis restaurant Demi will host some of the country’s top chefs as part of the second annual North Star Series.
Michelin chefs coming to Minnesota as part of Demi’s North Star Series
Three restaurants will take over Gavin Kaysen’s 20-seat eatery as part of the series that brings top-tier chefs to the state.
Three Michelin-starred restaurants — Mister Jiu’s, Saga and SingleThread — will have a turn taking over the kitchen of the 20-seat eatery beginning in March. Each dinner will feature a tasting menu with beverage pairings — a rare dining opportunity, with a price tag to match.
“The Michelin guide and what it stands for is the top of the mountain in our profession, so to have these chefs here at Demi is a gift to our team, and our city,” Kaysen said in a statement.
Here’s this year’s schedule and how to get tickets.
March 21: Mister Jiu’s
Under chef Brandon Jew, Mister Jiu’s of San Francisco has one Michelin star. Mister Jiu’s is a contemporary Chinese American bar and restaurant in San Francisco’s Chinatown that celebrates the legacy of traditional Chinese recipes while embracing California’s local and sustainable ethos.
Tickets: On sale Feb. 1; cost is $495 per person.
June 6: Saga
Run by chef Charlie Mitchell after the 2024 death of chef Jamal James Kent, Saga of New York City has two Michelin stars. The contemporary fine-dining restaurant in on the 63rd floor of a tower in Manhattan’s Financial District, with a wraparound terrace and 360-degree views of the city skyline.
Tickets: On sale May 1; cost is $595 per person.
Oct. 10: SingleThread
The Healdsburg, Calif., restaurant from husband-and-wife team Kyle and Katina Connaughton has three Michelin stars, the only one in Sonoma County. The farm-driven restaurant and inn has racked up many accolades and awards, including being named one of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants.
Tickets: On sale Sept. 1; cost is $695 per person.
Reservations will be available on at exploretock.com/demi; prices include tax, tip and beverage pairings (NA pairings available upon request). Demi is at 212 N. 2nd St. in Minneapolis.
