So many made a run at him Sunday, but Michael Thompson stood firm at the 3M Open, holding on for his second career PGA Tour victory and first since 2013.

Thompson turned a fabulous long bunker shot on the 16th hole into a birdie that gave him a one-shot lead. He finished at 19 under par following a Sunday round of 4-under 67 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, two shots better than hard-charging Adam Long.

Long, the 2019 Desert Classic winner, followed his Saturday round of 63 with a 64 on Sunday. Long pulled even with Thompson after making a tap-in birdie at No. 12.

Thompson’s only other career victory came at the 2013 Honda Classic. This victory makes the 35-year-old now fully exempt through the 2022 season and gave him a spot in this year’s three majors, which all have yet to be played.

Thompson entered the third round tied for the lead with Richy Werenski, but Werenski had trouble on the front nine and finished in a tie for third at 16 under after a 1-under 70.