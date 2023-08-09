Introduction: Host Michael Rand goes on a rant of sorts talking about conference realignment and the mess it has made of math and geography. Eighteen teams in the Big Ten? Pacific Coast teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference? What are we doing here? Plus thoughts on the Lynx, Loons and Twins.

12:00: Rand welcomes in former NCAA and NBA champion Corliss Williamson, a new Timberwolves assistant coach. They get into the evolving role of the big man in the NBA, what it takes to carve out a niche in the NBA and how Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert can fit together.

29:00: The Saints are retiring the number of a short-term legend.

