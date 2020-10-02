Michael Murray, the former executive vice president of hockey operations for the American Hockey League, has joined the Wild as an assistant to General Manager Bill Guerin, the team announced on Thursday.

Murray will oversee the day-to-day work of the hockey operations department and assist with contract negotiations, player development and scouting, the team said.

The 40-year-old spent the past nine seasons working in hockey operations in the AHL. He is a former Dartmouth hockey player, has a law degree and is a member of the Massachusetts Bar.

His father, Bob Murray, was Guerin's agent when the Wild GM was an NHL player.

SARAH McLELLAN

Etc.

• Meade Avery, Lindsay Eliasen and Gabby Mullally were named the captains of the Gophers rowing team for the 2020-21 season.

• Minnesota State Mankato quarterback JD Ekowa, Sioux Falls linebacker Jack Schelhaas and Southwest Minnesota State running back Trey Sachs were named three of 199 semifinalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy. All three are seniors. The award recognizes the best football scholar-athlete in the nation.

• The first round of the 2020 Minnesota Golf Champions tournament for pros and amateur will start at 8:30 a.m. tee times Friday at Golden Valley Golf and Country Club.

Staff and Wire Services